Zimbabwe: EU Provides Euro 3 Million for People Facing Extreme Food Insecurity

THE European Union (EU) has contributed EUR 3 million to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Zimbabwe.

Funding will be used to support highly vulnerable people living in urban communities struggling to meet basic food needs as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recipients will receive US$12 per person, per month via either e-voucher or Western Union cash transfers - to help cover basic food needs such as maize meal, cooking oil and salt.

"At the EU, we are committed to working with partners like WFP to bring life-saving assistance to vulnerable populations, most of whom are struggling to make ends meet in these challenging times," said EU Ambassador Timo Olkkonen.

"But our assistance can never cover all those in need, only sound public social policies and sustainable economic growth based on political and economic reforms can."

WFP Zimbabwe country director Francesca Erdelmann said the dire food insecurity situation in urban and peri-urban areas has been further exacerbated by restrictive measures implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19.

"Urban populations face high living costs to obtain basic food needs, along with other critical items such as rent, water, and electricity," Erdelmann said

"We are seeing a 30% increase in the average price (in ZWL) of basic food items (maize meal, maize grain, and sugar beans) in the first half of 2021 (Jan-Jul), when compared with the second half of 2020.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe External Relations Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Cash assistance can help to ease the burden for households, providing people with greater autonomy when planning monthly expenses."

According to the 2020 Urban Livelihoods Assessment, 2.4 million urban dwellers are estimated to be cereal insecure.

The findings, released by the Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee (ZimVAC) in March 2021, show increasing food insecurity of vulnerable households by 12% since 2019.

This is due in part to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown measures that have resulted in the widespread loss of urban livelihoods.

WFP is assisting 326 000 people based on available resources. With the support of partners, WFP aims to reach up to half a million people in urban areas by the end of the year.

A total of US$88 million is needed to support growing humanitarian needs in urban areas.