Africa: Tipping Point - How Many Climate Code Reds Does Humanity Need?

opinion

We have had hundreds, if not thousands, of warnings on the climate crisis that have gone in one ear and out the other, with zero impact on policies. And if you don't believe the science, nature has served us a growing series of flashing red lights, from Texas to California to Madagascar to Turkey to Greece to Germany to Belgium to Cape Town and Lagos.

A code red for humanity. That is how UN Secretary-General António Manuel de Oliveira Guterres described the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's (IPCC's) Sixth Assessment Report (AR6), which was published on 9 August 2021. US President Joe Biden's climate czar said that the report underscores the "overwhelming urgency of this moment".

The IPCC's AR6 was prepared by 234 scientists from 66 countries. They pored over 14,000 scientific papers before confirming the following: "It is 'unequivocal' that human influence has warmed the global climate system."

The AR6 has enjoyed blanket wall-to-wall coverage in all the major news outlets around the world, from Chile to New Zealand and from the US to Japan -- maybe a sign that people are finally ready to consume primetime news about the environment.

Key headline statements of the AR6 include the...