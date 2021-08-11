South Africa: The Pitfalls of Logical Incrementalism in the Ramaphosa Era - Small Steps in Danger of Being Stomped On By the Corrupt

opinion

Small incremental steps are all very well, but perhaps the time is ripe for big, game-changing strides. The R1.5-trillion loot should be recovered urgently from those who participated in State Capture, including the banks, the accountants and the lawyers who advised on the nefarious schemes that saw Treasury bled dry by the corrupt.

On 4 August 2021, JP Landman, one of the doyens of political analysis in South Africa, entertained the members of the Cape Town Press Club on the topic of "The three timelines in the Ramaphosa presidency". The event was sponsored by the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung and is available here.

Landman identified three themes for his address which he pithily described as "corruption, economy and the ANC". His analysis suggests that the President is engaged in a process of logical incrementalism that will pull South Africa back from the brink of failure as a state and the ANC from factional disintegration. He went so far as to suggest that, as the dust of the July looting settles, there are no factions left in the ANC.

But the demands of the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) faction, led by Carl Niehaus and Andile Lungisa, sent to Luthuli House on 5...