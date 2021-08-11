South Africa: Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow - Women and the Fear of Balding - Not All Is Lost

10 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Iza Trengove

Hair loss can happen at any time, even in one's 20s. Identifying the underlying reasons is crucial. It is estimated that 40% of women will have some hair loss by the time they reach 40.

"One of the hardest things about losing one's hair is that it makes one feel so incredibly ugly." So says 50-something Samantha (not her real name), a lecturer who has been battling with hair loss for the past seven years.

"Coming to terms with it is one of the toughest challenges I have had to face. I was in the final stages of completing my PhD when I noticed that there were piles of hair on my pillow every morning. It happened completely out of the blue. Initially, I was not too worried about it because I thought that once the stress of the studies was over, my hair would grow back.

"Three months later, I realised I could no longer ignore it and went for help. The first few doctors I consulted made an incorrect diagnosis. After a few months with no improvement, I went to see a GP at a hair loss clinic. He diagnosed my hair loss as lichen planopilaris (LPP). It...

