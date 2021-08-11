South Africa: Section27 Set to Hammer Home Importance of Modernising Copyright Law in South Africa

analysis

As part of the public consultation process about the delayed Copyright Amendment Bill, SECTION27 representatives will appear before the Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry this week to reinforce their case for modernising copyright law in South Africa and protecting public rights of access to basic education, equality and dignity.

In their latest submission to Parliament, the public interest law center SECTION27, has made clear that the old Apartheid era Copyright Act of 1978 must give way to the Copyright Amendment Bill which fulfils constitutional obligations such as rights to education and freedom to receive and impart information, among others.

The submission answers Parliament's call for public consultation on specific clauses of the delayed Copyright Amendment Bill (Cab) such as; Clause 13 which pertains to exceptions to copyright for educational purposes including fair use; clause 19B which concerns general exceptions around the operability of computer programs under copyright and clause 20 which addresses exceptions to copyright to preserve and protect collections held in libraries, archives, museums and galleries.

These clauses were underlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year as potentially unconstitutional because of fears of arbitrary deprivation of property and non-compliance with prospective international copyright obligations that South Africa is...