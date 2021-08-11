South African Whistle-Blowers Demand Better Legal Protection From President Ramaphosa

analysis

South Africa's whistle-blowers come from different backgrounds and careers. But one thing they have in common is that all complain that the law does not do enough to protect them.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa returns to the Zondo Commission this morning to give evidence in his capacity as president (and formerly deputy president) of South Africa, one of the first things he should see is a small symbolic demonstration by whistle-blowers and their supporters.

In the light of Covid-19 restrictions their number will be small, but their presence is huge. Whistle-blowers, more than anyone else, have helped pull the mask off epidemic corruption in South Africa. In many respects it could be said that while former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela gave the name to "State Capture" and proposed a special judicial commission, it has been whistle-blowers who gave it content; and now it is whistle-blowers whose evidence and allegations have enabled the work of the Zondo Commission.

People will readily call to mind the importance of the #GuptaLeaks, the leaks about Trillian and SAA, the exposés concerning Bosasa. But what many are unlikely to call to mind is the actions of many other whistle-blowers, past and present, who continue to...