South Africa: Ramaphosa's Cabinet Reshuffle Plucks the Low-Hanging Fruit but Avoids Pruning the Slowly Rotting Top Branches

opinion

Good governance is slowly making its way back into government after the Scorpions and other specialised entities were either disbanded or hollowed out in the last decade. The recent reshuffling of the Cabinet was long overdue, but the question we should be asking ourselves is: will it bear any fruit for the country?

In seizing the urgency of the moment with his long-awaited Cabinet reshuffle last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa injected a breath of fresh air into his agenda. However, he did not go far enough.

Ramaphosa should have considered serving only one term as the president of the ANC. This would have given him a free hand to solve the gargantuan challenges that are holding the nation back.

Good governance is slowly making its way back into government after the Scorpions and other specialised entities were either disbanded or hollowed out in the last decade. However, there is another important element that always seems to be lacking under Ramaphosa - swift, decisive leadership. Ramaphosa has made a lot of promises about fighting corruption, and yet it continues to take place under his leadership.

We have seen how people looted PPE funds and how little was done to stop it...