Nigeria: Nollywood Actor, Rich Oganiru, Is Dead

11 August 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

The actor died weeks after he went public with his ill health and sought financial assistance.

Nollywood actor, Rich Oganiru, has died weeks after he went public with his ill health.

Two weeks ago, a video of the late actor, looking really sick, lying in his bed and seeking financial assistance, surfaced online.

The video, shared by one of his colleagues, was captioned, "Please, everyone should reach out before he dies."

The Owerri- born actor died on Tuesday, after being ill for months without funds to cater for his health.

Career

His career spanned over two decades and saw him feature in over 300 movies like 'Queen of Hasso Rock', 'Wasted Effort', 'Pay Day', 'Lacrima', 'Stoneface in Love', 'Givers Never Lack', 'His Majesty', and 'Yellow Fe Rich Odichinma Azu vet,'.

Others are 'My Destiny', 'Battle Of The Rich', 'Political Control', 'Touching Love', 'Total Control', 'Last Confession' among many others.

In 2012, the Nollywood actor was arrested for allegedly killing his wife in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.

He denied the allegations while maintaining his innocence.

Following the incident, his career nosedived, and he never quite returned to the industry.

Before his death, he was the Corporate Marketing Consultant to the Abuja Chapter of the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

He was also an Evangelist at the Davidical Order Ministry.

