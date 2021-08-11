Rwanda: What Tasks Await the New French Envoy to Rwanda?

The new French ambassador to Rwanda Antoine Anfré has said that the new strengthened ties between Rwanda and France will increase private sector participation going forward.

Anfré, who arrived in the country less than a month ago was speaking during an interview, a fortnight after he presented his credentials to President Paul Kagame.

France has previously not had an ambassador to Rwanda for about six years due to icy relations as a result of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, executed by a regime that widely enjoyed the backing of Paris.

"While there are expectations of French ambassadors all over the world, maybe it is a little bit more now because of the recent presidential visit and the turning of a new leaf," he said.

He however said that the outcome will largely be based on inputs of all parties including citizens of both countries.

On business and investments

He said that while previously, the French government would ask French firms to establish presence in select countries, the approach to doing business has since changed to working together to showcase an ideal business ecosystem.

He said that they intend to work closely with Rwanda to showcase the ideal business ecosystem.

"Previously, the French government would ask French firms to open industries in various countries. This is not the approach anymore. We can show that Rwanda has an ideal business environment, good investment code, and predictable tax regime, among others," he said.

Other tools that could come in handy include FASEP, a grant facility that serves to finance feasibility studies to support the internationalization of French companies in partner countries across the world.

He however noted that while there is likely to be such avenues, the key drivers to increase private sector investment will be Rwanda's ability to maintain its attractive business ecosystem as well as local private sector's readiness to partner with French firms.

He said that from initial talks with a few French firms, there is interest in the establishing presence

"I have no doubt that there is interest, I have no doubt that following the presidential visit the political atmosphere is reassuring for French investors. Obviously, they can see Rwanda is attractive, there is a conducive environment. The job of the embassy will be to support their interest," he said.

"French people have positive feelings about Rwanda and are excited about the new steps in the bilateral ties," he said.

On aspects where Rwanda could feature in the French Market, he said that there is potential in tea and coffee where Rwanda is renowned for its quality.

Other potential cooperation aspects include human resources in vaccine production, as well as water and sanitation where there are some big French companies which could take interest in the Rwandan market, he said.

With the recently inaugurated French cultural centre, he added that there is a possibility to introduce French lessons, cultural events and concerts as well as have an impact on Kigali's growing art industry.

Following the May 2021 visit by, French President Emmanuel Macron to Rwanda where he recognised the magnitude of France's responsibilities in the Genocide and expressed solidarity with survivors the visit was seen as a good step towards the normalisation of relations between the two countries.

Anfré, has diplomatic insights on the region having held roles, such as serving as the first secretary of the French Embassy in Uganda, then as editor at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in charge of Rwanda, Burundi, Zaire (current DR Congo) and Tanzania in the 1990s.

The Duclert Commission report, which was released in April this year pinning France for heavy responsibility over the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi noted that Anfré wrote personal notes in the early 1990s, alerting the French authorities about the situation in Rwanda.

He suggested a redesign of France's strategy on Rwanda at the time with view to averting a probable tragedy, instead of supporting - including financing - the then Juvenal Habyarimana regime.

His advice and inputs however were ignored.

Commenting on his understanding of the region, he said that he is keen to learn more about Rwanda and the region as most of his insights are from about 2 decades back.

"I was probably chosen because of what I wrote and did in 1990-1991, I know a bit about the region, I was based in Kampala between 1987 and 1991 and I was also in Nairobi 2003 and 2006. What will be difficult for me is that I know this region is from the past. Rwanda has a very young population, with new ways of doing things. This means I have to learn what is going on at the moment," he said.

The countries in May signed two bilateral agreements which were termed by both leaders as a new dawn in the relationship between the two countries in the process of resumption of ties.

The pacts include a framework for bilateral cooperation and an agreement for sports and talent development.