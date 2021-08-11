Nigeria: Understanding Air Travellers Rights, Claims Limit

Ebere Nwoji writes on the risky nature of air transport, enormity of claims by air passengers and behavior of both airline and insurance operators in accident cases and calls for the need to sensitise passengers on their rights and the limit of their claims when crash occurs.

In the past seven months of this year, 2021, precisely the months of February, May and July, Nigeria's air space has witnessed three major air mishaps involving military aircraft that claimed eminent people's lives including the former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru who died at age 54 in a fatal plane crash which occurred on May 21,2021,four months after his appointment. Attahiru, died in the crash along 10 others including top military officers, aids and crew.

On February 22, Nigerian military plane, King Air350, took off from Abuja Airport but reported engine failure, according to media reports, while trying to return back to the airport on account of the failure, it exploded killing all seven people on board.

The two fatal crashes, if not that they involved military aircraft, would have required huge compensations in form of claims from insurance companies because of the status of the victims and the fact that aviation insurance is such a compulsory requirement that regulators hardly wink at in the discharge of their duties.

But military aircraft are not handled by insurance companies; rather, government takes care of the dependents of the deceased.

But this has not and cannot immune insurance operators from huge claims that emanate when commercial aircraft is involved in a crash.

For the commercial aircraft, claims from air crash is so enormous and often very controversial that it rakes up emotions and endangers the goodwill of the insurance companies involved if the compensation for the relatives of the victims of the accident is not well managed.

The claims are so huge that if the business is not adequately spread by the lead insurer among other insurers, the claim is capable of bringing down the insurance company, not withstanding its financial strength.

Where the victims are not adequately compensated, the criticism from the public is also capable of sending the airline operator out of business.

Expectations from Victims

Indeed, aviation insurance is one class of insurance business that has so much exposed the insurance sector and its operators to public criticism erroneously or constructively.

This is because aviation risk, when it occurred, attracts much public concern and sympathy. The public could be curious and anxious to know the outcome. The empathy it attracts is overwhelming. It appeals to people's emotion who would want to know if the relatives of the victims of the crash are well compensated for the loss of the lives of their loved ones. In the case of fatal accidents, the relatives of deceased often inundate the airline operator and its insurers with huge claim filings.

Both the airline operator and the accident victims' expectations on insurance company concerned are always very high. In the past, there has not been accident claim in Nigeria that was amicably settled. The settlements were usually dogged by controversy because of the high expectation of the relatives of the victims of the crash. But there are standard compensation enshrined in the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regulations. But sometimes some relatives of the crash victims sue to kick against the claim, considered to be less than what could compensate for the death of their loved ones.

Regulation on Claims and Travellers Ignorance

Experts in aviation business said as emotional as any air mishap is, there are both local and international regulations that guide aviation insurance contract just like every other contract and these regulations cannot be violated in demanding for or paying for damages incurred during the course of air trip.

They noted that contrary to this, most times, when there is air crash, the passengers are ignorant of limit of their claims and quantum of claims, which the premium they paid can give to them.

Similarly, industry observers said in most cases, the insurance companies, take advantage of the ignorance of the passengers on their claims right to underpay them perhaps having charged very low premium from the airline operator in order to grab the business from other insurers racing for the same business.

According to the observers, the problem stems from the fact that air passengers, neglect reading these aviation insurance rules and regulations written at the back of their passenger tickets and the result is that when the unforeseen happens, argument follows either because the victims or their relatives in case of death are making wrong claims or some mischievous airline operators and their insurers want to take advantage of ignorance of the victims to short pay their claims.

Insurers' Perspective

Insurance experts said aviation insurance is one of the technical classes of insurance business.

According to them, it is so technical that insurance managers themselves regard it as not for all comers in the business and that requires well experienced, highly technical and thorough breed professionals who specialise in the business to handle it.

According to them, insurance claims and compensation is part of aviation business, which is mainly international in nature. Aviation insurance is effected in the international market more than any other branch of insurance.

"This is why knowledge of laws governing air transport and aviation insurance in various countries both locally (Nigeria) and internationally is important to keep abreast of changes in this class of business.

"People fly both locally and internationally and therefore the question now is in the event of loss or death of a passenger, which law will be applicable for purposes of jurisdiction," one of the insurance experts who spoke to THISDAY asked.

They noted that since after the First World War, there was very rapid advancement in aeronautical engineering. According to them, today, the size and type of aircraft in operation is unimaginable.

They are of the view that the recent advances in aircraft manufactured today in terms of number of passengers, load carried and distances covered when compared to some 20 years ago is also unbelievable. This means that these aircraft are highly valued and therefore value at risk is when accident occurs is quite high.

The experts said there is therefore need for an insurer with a lot of financial strength to play in this class of business adding that even locally, strict regulations by the insurance regulator is in place for any operator that wants to participate in aviation business.

Enforcement

Here in Nigeria, among all the classes of insurance that are made compulsory for the protection of the third party's interest, enforcement of aviation third party liability insurance is much more serious than any other of its sort.

The regulators are alive to their duties in this regard while government is much more interested in seeing the law obeyed to the last letter. This is because of risky nature of air transport and high premium associated with air travel, which is considered the safest means of moving from one place to another.

Industry observers noted that in Nigeria, after the tragic accidents involving two major passenger bound aircraft in 2005 and 2006, aviation industry regulators became much more critical in assessing insurance status of every aircraft that flies out of Nigerian airports.

They said the situation became tougher since January 1, 2013, when the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) began enforcement of 'no premium no cover' policy among insurance underwriters.

Airline Operators' Effort

These have put airline operators in tight corner insurance in terms of obtaining insurance cover for their equipment.

Recent observations show that currently due to huge premium involved in aviation insurance and refusal by underwriters to grant cover on credit, airline operators buy their insurance cover monthly instead of annually. This has exposed them to risk of being grounded by their regulators once there is little mistake or omission in their aviation insurance.

Industry observers noted that this risk was almost suffered by Arik Air few years back when on account of a public holiday that delayed renewal of its insurances by one day after expiration, the airline was stopped from flying and the passengers discharged by the officials of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) until NAICOM confirmed that it has put its insurance package in order.

According to the observers, these strict regulations by both NCAA and NAICOM are put in place for security, safety and interest of the passengers,

Air crash Damages

A study of a number of air crashes that have occurred in recent past shows that often when it occurs it claims lives of all the passengers on board, including the cabin crew and at the same time causes damages to the ground where it crashes.

Insurance experts said insurance by its nature is there as a risk bearing mechanism that indemnifies victims of such huge losses as losses from plane crash is usually so huge that no airline can bear it alone.

According to the experts, even among the insurers who bear the risk, no insurance firm singly carries any aviation risk.

They said the risks are undertaken by the lead insurer who shares it among some other insurers tagged co-insurers, each taking according to its retention capacity while the excess is insured abroad.

According to them, both the lead insurer and the co-insurers also reinsure the risk with indigenous and foreign reinsurers. These are done to ensure that in the event of risk occurrence, claims are contributed by all who participated in the business to ensure that victims are adequately indemnified.

According to the observers, most times, claims from air crash is of two fold as the insurance companies involved are not only paying for damages incurred by the passengers but also those of ground victims where the accident occurred.

Findings

THISDAY observed that in the past, and even at present, where airlines fail to get their insurances right, they often play on the ignorance of the passengers on their rights to adequate compensation and they underpay the relatives of the victims of the accident because even the victims themselves, if they were alive, were often ignorant of their insurance rights let alone their relatives.

This being the case, airline operators and their insurance companies often take advantage of ignorance of the passengers on their legal insurance rights to shirk the claims or what to pay, eventually the passengers' relatives are poorly compensated.

Findings by THISDAY also showed that in most of the plane crashes that occurred in Nigeria in recent past, only few of the airline operators and their insurance companies can today, lift up their faces to say that the victims received adequate compensation as in each case, you still hear relatives of the victims grumbling after receiving claims from the insurance companies. Some of these complaints were right some were wrong.

For instance, findings by THISDAY revealed that relatives of 96 victims of Sosoliso Airlines flight 1145 flying from Abuja to Port Harcourt in 2005 which crashed 15 minutes to landing were poorly compensated by the insurance companies concerned.

According to the insurance experts, whereas legally, passengers on board a crashed aircraft is entitled to minimum of $100,000 claims payable to relatives of dead victims, the 96 passengers on board the Sosoliso crashed plane were all together paid N100 million claims. The legally stipulated figure due to each victim, if converted to Naira at the prevailing exchange rate of Naira to dollar then is far above the N100 million paid to the relatives of the 96 passengers on board the crashed plane.

Commenting on this, aviation insurance expert, Sunny Adeda, who was also former president of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) blamed this on the failure by the airline to adequately insure the aircraft.

He also blamed it on the regulator, which failed to ensure that the airline's insurance certificate was up to standard then.

Present Situation

He however said today, the situation has improved with the passage of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Act 2006 into law, which now empowers airline passengers to boldly ask the operator about their insurance status.

He further said the enforcement of no premium no cover insurance law by NAICOM has to a reasonable extent helped to compel airline operators to get their insurances right.

On its part, the NCAA, after the enactment of the 2006 Act, which obviously was facilitated by the uproar among aviation stake holders against federal government on account of the two plane crashes recorded by the country within two months in 2005, has girded itself to ensure that no aircraft lifts passengers from Nigerian airports without adequate insurance cover.

Given this effort, records have shown that since then no passenger bound plane crash involving such crowd of people has been recorded except the military helicopter associated airline helicopter and Bristow helicopters that crashed few years back.

As the regulators and airline operators try to put their houses in order regarding adequate regulations and insurances to ensure that passengers are adequately covered, the importance of passengers on board aircraft to get adequate information on their rights before embarking on any trip cannot be overemphasised.

Insurance Information and Passenger Behaviour

Airline ticket attendants said every information on passengers' rights, conditions for travel including insurance cover and the insurance legislation under which the airline insured the aircraft is written at the back of the tickets including passengers cargoes and insurance liabilities.

They however regretted that passengers hardly take time to read these.

According to them, the result is that in the event of air mishap, or even misplacement of luggage, some of the claims made by the passengers especially in case of misplaced or delayed luggage arrival are not covered by the contract stated at the back of passengers ticket and when the claims are not paid as demanded, the passengers involved begin to grumble.

They cited the case of the crashed plane, saying that often relatives of passengers on board the plane assemble for compensation and when the airline operator concentrate on settling only the passengers in the manifest while ignoring any other person who may have entered the flight either by exchanging his tickets, the relatives will begin to grumble because of lack of adequate information. But such incident doesn't occur anymore because no passenger can board a flight in Nigeria without his name appearing in the manifest.

Defenses by Air Passenger Carriers

Enquiries by THISDAY showed that there are defenses available to the airline when air accident happens. There is no liability if the carrier proves his servant or agent took all necessary measures to avoid the damage or that it was impossible for him or them to take such measures. Carrier proves contributory negligence on the part of the injured person. Time barred, that is no right of action lies two years after the date of arrival at the destination or date of accident. If the airline proves that the loss or damage did not occur on the aircraft or in the course of the operations of embarking or disembarking. However, the carrier is still liable at common law if he is shown to have been negligent.

Findings also show that some deviant airline operators vehemently insure their aircraft abroad despite the local content law. Reasons given by such airline operators is that aviation insurance premium in Nigeria is highest in the world. But Managing Director, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance and former Managing Director Nigeria Insurers Association, Mr. Eddie Efekoha, faulted this claim saying such airline operators failed to put into consideration the level of insecurity in Nigeria airports, including the roughness of the runways which are capable of causing frequent air crashes.

He said the security of Nigerian airports when compared to those other countries the airline operators run to obtain their insurances is nothing to write home about. However, insurers say premium is determined by the operating environment of the aircraft.

He said considering the level of insecurity in Nigerian airports, Nigerian insurers are charging less.

He said aviation passengers in Nigeria should be patience and careful enough to find out insurance status of aircraft they board before embarking on any trip.

The findings also revealed that what such airline operators who obtain their insurance abroad do when accident occurs is to underpay the victims. It was also discovered that often they go free because NAICOM has no power to compel the foreign insurer to pay adequate claims to the victims' relatives. This was exactly what happened when one of the aircraft of Associated Aviation Limited crashed.

Efforts by THISDAY to ascertain how the victims were compensated did not yield result, as the airline was not ready to open up on its insurance status and claims payment and when NAICOM was approached, the commission said the airline was insured abroad therefore it lacked powers to compel the foreign insurer to pay claims.

Air Passengers' Rights and Basic Covers

Against this backdrop, it has become necessary for aviation passengers to know their rights while boarding any aircraft as well as various insurance covers the airline operators supposed to put in place before leaving the shores of any country they are operating in.

According to aviation experts, the passengers have the right to reject any airline that ignored the local content law and decides to insure abroad knowing well that in the event of any thing, Nigerian regulators have no power over the foreign insurers.

Unfortunately, passengers are such in hurry that they hardly care until the unforeseen happens.

Aviation sector watchers said the basic covers in aviation insurance which every airline operator suppose to put in place for its passengers are: Passenger and Passenger baggage Legal Liability Insurance

This type of cover is effected by an airline to protect itself against any sum or sums, which it would be liable to pay in respect of any accidental bodily injury/Death/Loss of baggage to any person being a passenger and holding a ticket.

These liabilities, apply when the person is entering into, is being carried in or is alighting from the aircraft.

The insurer indemnifies the insured against all sums he is legally liable to pay whether according to international law or local legislation.

Subject to a maximum limit of liability agreed at inception of the policy. They said standard exclusions include the crew, which are normally covered under a separate policy.

Third Party Legal Liability

This is effected by an aircraft operator to indemnify himself against all sums the insured would become legally liable to pay in respect of accidental injury/death or accidental property damage to third parties or to the public caused directly by the aircraft or falling of objects there from.

The limit of liability is usually agreed at inception of the policy.

Various countries have set minimum limit for aircraft that would overfly their air space. This type of insurance is sometimes referred to as public legal liability insurance.

Aviation Cargo

This insurance normally indemnifies an operator for loss or damage (including delays) to goods shipped by the company.

The document under which the goods are transported is called the Airway Bill (AWB). Acceptance of cargo with a poorly executed airway bill or incomplete can impose unlimited liability on the carrier.

These liabilities were established at various global conventions instituted by international aviation committees for international trip but have been adopted by various countries for their domestic operations some of the liabilities regimes were adopted from agreements at conventions such as Warsaw Convention 1929,the Hague Protocol 1955,Montreal Agreement 1966,Montreal Protocols 1,2,4 1975, IATA Inter Carrier Agreement, Montreal Convention 1999, European Legislation, National Law e.g. NCAA.

Aviation experts said the purpose of the regime/Convention is for the unification of certain rules of international carriage by airline operators.

Aviation manager in Nigeria told THISDAY that regulators mainly adopt the Montreal convention 1999 regime for international flights while currently, the NCAA Act 2006, is used as legislation regulating local flights.

According to them, under this, the minimum combined single liability insurance (CSL) for domestic operations are clearly stated by the insurers and their airline clients.

For instance, NCAA act prescribes for loss of baggage claim at $20 per kilo. The total weight multiply by $20 gives the maximum liability for unchecked luggage it is limited to 10kg maximum liability.

The managers said usually, items of value e.g. cameras, telecoms equipment and others are valued separately and All Risk Insurance is taken to cover loss or damages.

They also said claims for temporary loss of baggage necessitating purchase of essential clothes; toilet articles others for use until the mislaid baggage is recovered are usually accepted by insurers.

They however said the carrier has unlimited liability if it is established that the carrier failed to issue a properly completed baggage check or there has been willful misconduct on the part of the carrier or his employees.

Conclusion

Apparently, knowledge and awareness of these will equip an average traveller from Nigeria on his insurance rights and enable him or her get his claims rights in the event of the unforeseen.

It will as well equip every Nigeria with the right knowledge to make claims when the unforeseen that took the life of his relative happens.

But since this has not been the case because of passengers' continued neglect of information at the back of their tickets, industry watchers said insurers and their aviation clients should take up the responsibility of educating the public on their insurance rights especially on the need to read the rules on insurance written at the back of their air passenger tickets.

The passengers have been advised not to see the information at the back of their ticket as mere fulfillment of righteousness but to see it as readable document that will keep them abreast of their rights as aircraft passenger.

The Passengers are even advised to share this information with their family members for knowledge sake to equip them with knowledge of their rights when the unforeseen happens.