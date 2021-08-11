Angola: Parliament Passes Human Reproduction Law

10 August 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — National Assembly Tuesday definitively approved the proposal for a Medically Assisted Human Reproduction Law, a growing problem in the country, which affects between 900,000 and one million couples.

The proposal was approved with 169 votes in favour, none against and no abstentions, during the 10th Extraordinary Plenary Meeting, chaired by the National assembly Speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

The Law aims to avoid or put an end to the emotional and affective needs of many Angolan families who are doomed to infertility.

With this Law, Angolan couples or single people, with reproductive problems, do not need to go abroad for treatment, with very high economic costs, not only for the families and persons concerned, but also for the country.

The World Health Organization (WHO) considers infertility a public health problem. It is estimated that in Angola there are between 900,000 and one million infertile couples in this condition.

The Plenary also unanimously approved the Draft Law amending the Commercial Activities, aimed to adapt to the legal-constitutional framework, as well as implement actions as part of the State reform process.

