Kenya: Tusker Raid Big Two, Gor and Leopards

With three matches remaining to the end of the 2020/21 season, Kenya's CAF representatives Tusker and Gor Mahia have started bolstering their squads after FKF opened an early transfer window for them on Monday.

Tusker will play in the Champions League by virtue of leading the standings on June 30, while K'Ogalo won the Betway Cup to earn the right to play in the Confederation cup.

However, the transfer window for the rest of the Premier League clubs will officially open on August 23, a day after the end of the season.

Tusker chairman Dan Aduda said he will release eight players and embark on some major signings ahead of the African Champions League.

The brewers currently lead the Football Kenya Federation Premier League table with 58 points, same as their closest challengers KCB but with a superior points difference.

After roping in Gor Mahia centre back Charles Momanyi, Tusker are eyeing AFC Leopards talisman Elvis Rupia, who has bagged 16 goals this season.

Talks are also on to acquire Leopards' defender Clyde Senaji and international goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, who is unattached after a stint at Ethiopia's Saint Georges.

But Rupia told Nation Sport he had not been approached by Tusker.

"I'm still an Ingwe property until further notice," quipped the 26-year-old hit man.

Leopards striker Harrison Mwendwa, 28, is headed to Zambia's Kabwe Warriors on a two-year deal, while goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan and former captain Robinson Kamura are reportedly on their way out of the den.

Among the players said to be leaving Tusker are former Gor Mahia winger George "Blackberry" Odhiambo, goalkeepers Robert Mboya and Emery Mvuyekure, and Chris Onyango.

A mass exodus is anticipated at struggling Gor Mahia. Players have gone over four months without salaries and who would blame them for wanting out.

Winger Clifton Miheso's contract with Gor expired last Sunday. Miheso said he has studying offers from abroad.

"I have not been paid my sign-on fee and I'm also owed several months salary," the player said.