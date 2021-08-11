Zimbabwe: Cop Arrested Transporting 50kg Mbanje

A SERVING member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) was arrested last Thursday while transporting 50kg of marijuana from Chipinge to Chiredzi.

Constable Brian Dube (27) is stationed at ZRP Gutu and is now facing charges of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.

A leaked internal police memo said on 4 August 2021 at around 0300 hours, sergeants Gwara, Mbiri, constables Runesu, Makuyana, Binde and Mawire police officers from ZRP Ndali were manning a police roadblock along the Ngundu -Tanganda road.

The police officers on duty stopped a Honda Fit which had two male occupants with the Dube driving.

Runesu stopped the driver and handed over the vehicle to Gwara for searches.

"Upon searching the accused identified himself as a police officer by producing his police identity card alleging that he is stationed at ZRP Beitbridge. After the search, Sgt Gwara permitted the driver to proceed," reads part of the internal police memo.

"Sgt Gwara became suspicious that the motor vehicle could have carried dagga after sensing a strong smell of dagga during the searching process and he assigned Cst Runesu, Cst Mawire, and Cst Binde to follow accused person's vehicle using a well-wisher vehicle."

The assigned police officers followed behind the accused person's vehicle for about 3km and observed the vehicle in question parked by the roadside.

"As they drew closer they saw the occupants fleeing from the vehicle and the police searched the vehicle and found 50kg sack containing loose dagga inside the vehicle, " read the memo.

The vehicle was impounded and taken to ZRP Ndali and the matter was referred to Criminal Investigations Department Chiredzi.

Investigations carried out at CID Chiredzi revealed that the accused person was a member of the police force stationed at ZRP Gutu.

He was contacted through his mobile number and advised to report at CID Chiredzi.

On 5 August 2021, Dube surrendered himself at CID Chiredzi in the company his lawyer Munyaradzi Vengesai of Mugiya and Muvhami law chambers.