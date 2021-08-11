Africa: There Was One and Only Chimodzi

interview

Young Chimodzi ranks among the greatest defenders to have graced the fields of Malawi, owing to his leadership qualities, cool demeanor and a knack for scoring goals.

Cool, calm and collected on the ball, Chimodzi has since called it time on his football career, having served Lilongwe childhood club, Silver Strikers, as a player, coach and technical director.

He leaves a legacy so difficult to match as probably the only Malawian to have represented the Southern African country at AFCON finals as a player in 1984 (Cote d'Ivoire) and coach in 2010 (Angola).

More importantly, Chimodzi is Malawi's most capped footballer with 154 games under his belt and he is the highest scoring defender with 12 goals.

CAFOnline.com caught with the former Malawi captain and coach to turn the hands of time on his career that spanned from 1970s to 1995.

Chimodzi means 'one,' in Malawi vernacular, and it is also speculated that you are the only child in your family, is that correct?

Indeed, I am the only child from my family. It is such a coincidence that cannot be explained. I was born on 1st August 1961 at Mkwapatira Village, Traditional Authority Somba in Blantyre. In 1964, my parents relocated to Lilongwe where I have spent the rest of my life.

Most Malawian footballers learn football on the streets, was that the case with you while growing up?

I, too, learnt the game that way. When I was young, I used to watch games around where Kamuzu Central Hospital is located now in Lilongwe. I also participated in youth football tournaments which Father Julio organised for the age groups of 12 to 18. It was while I was in school at Lilongwe CCAP around Biwi Area that coach Henry Moyo, who had transferred from Blantyre, recommended that I be drafted into the Central Region schools team. Around the same time, I earned selection to the senior national team. I made my debut as a substitute in a friendly against Lesotho before playing my full game during a tournament in Swaziland after I replaced Rodgers Yasini who was injured in 1977. I formed strong partnership with Jack Chamangwana in central defence.

You also made a name at Silver as player-coach, how did you manage this?

I signed for Silver when CDCC, a team owned by a company that was constructing most structures in Lilongwe, disbanded at the end of their project. I nearly joined Admarc Tigers but Silver gave me a better offer and I signed for them alongside Dickson Mbetewa. We soon realised that Silver were more or less like a social team and we advised management to make the team professional. They eventually took heed of our advice and recruited top players. From that moment, I assumed the role of coach-player after they had sent me to Brazil then Germany for coaching courses.

As good as you were for club and country, what happened for you not to play in Europe?

I passed trials at a sister team for Clube Brugge in Belgium in 1989 but when I returned to Malawi to collect my personal effects, I never returned to Belgium because I weighed the options of a career in Europe and my job at the Reserve Bank of Malawi. I opted for my job with the bank. Do I regret? Somehow I do, but overall I can't say I regret that much. No one stood in my way for a move to Belgium. I just decided to concentrate on my job.

You had such a distinguished playing style, how did it all start?

I grew up idolizing German football legend Franz Beckenbauer who inspired me a lot in the way he defended and scored. I decided to model my game around him. I always felt that I should always be fully involved in a game by defending, playing from the back and scoring.

Talking about scoring, what do you remember about your goal when Malawi beat Zambia 3-1 at Kamuzu Stadium to win the East and Central Africa Senior Challenge Cup in 1988?

It was probably my most memorable game because with a minute to full time, Zambia led 1-0 and our fans had started trooping out of the terraces. With time ticking, Frank Sinalo equalised and Peterkins Kayira made it 2-1 shortly afterwards. To put the icing on the cake, I scored the third goal. It all started from a corner-kick. Usually, when a set-piece was about to be taken, I could go in the box looking to score, but in this particular game, I stayed behind to protect our lead. Luckily, the ball was cleared onto my path near the centre circle. I played quick one-twos and when Zambia thought I would shoot, I kept going until I found myself one-on-one with the goalkeeper. I scored and the rest is history.

Does this rank as your happiest moment in your career?

It surely does because I was among the few remnants from the squad that won the East and Central Africa Senior Challenge Cup in 1978 and 1979. Most of the players in the squad were new. It was such a feelgood moment winning the trophy for the first time in 10 years. We were spoiled with all sorts of gifts.

Your children Tawonga and Young Chimodzi Junior are also footballers, how come they never followed your footsteps as defenders?

I, too, did not like sitting at the back waiting to defend, so there were times I could play in midfield. The coaches realized that if I could score while playing in defence then I could even score more goals playing in midfield. The only difference between me and my children is that I had more features of a defender.

You eventually coached the national team several times, did you achieve what you wanted?

Things did not work out the way I had hoped. It is obvious that coaches do not survive when results are not good enough. Results were not coming and I had to leave the stage. I could have loved to achieve more but I accepted that football is like that.

You recently retired from football, is this for good or you are just taking a breather?

I am done with coaching because age is not on my side. In training, as a coach, you need to demonstrate how to play the game and I no longer have the legs for doing that. Maybe I can serve in another role in future but in as far as coaching is concerned, I am done.

Any last words?

I achieved all I could because of the push that the fans gave me throughout my career. I still remember and appreciate the support the fans rendered to me. I will forever be indebted to them.