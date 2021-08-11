Nigeria: Rescue Tegina School Girls, Commissioner Now, PDP Tells Niger

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the Niger State Government to immediately facilitate the release of the recently abducted state Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Idris, and the 136 Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School girls in Tegina from the clutches of bandits.

While the 136 school girls are spending close to three months in captivity, the commissioner was last Sunday night kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

The newly elected state Chairman of the PDP, Mr. Tanko Beji, in his first official statement since his election last Saturday said: "There has been no word or any sign of seriousness from the state Governor, Sani Bello, since the Tegina school girls were kidnapped.

"The PDP is totally disgusted and alarmed that over 70 days after the Tegina Islammiyya school children were kidnapped, no word or even mere body movement to show seriousness from the state Governor, Bello.

"With the development, the PDP has no other option than to conclude that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has no business being in any leadership position considering the inept, clueless and classless leadership they have rendered over the past six years. This is very unfortunate and sad."

The state PDP leader asked: "How does Governor Bello sleep well, eat well, smile and junkets around the world using state resources knowing that the people he swore to protect are in the hands of daredevil terrorists?"

However, he said: "While the PDP conveys it prayers and heartfelt sadness to the families, we make haste to remind Bello that the primary responsibility of any government is the security of lives and property, especially in this case that involves over 135 children between the ages of five and 15."