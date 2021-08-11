Nigeria Summons Ambassador to Indonesia for Debriefing

The Nigerian Government yesterday summoned its Ambassador to Indonesia, Muhammed Buba Ahmed, for debriefing over the circumstances surrounding the manhandling and arrest of one of Nigerian diplomat in Jakarta.

Few days ago, a Nigerian diplomat was manhandled by Indonesian Immigration Service in Jakarta.

Though the Immigration officers involved in the disrespectful treatment were said to have later apologised for their action, and the Indonesian ambassador during summon by the Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had also apologised, the federal government yesterday summoned its ambassador for questioning on what might have gone wrong.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who disclosed the invitation of the ambassador at a news conference in Abuja, said the action of the Indonesian officials contravened international law as well as the Vienna Conventions governing diplomatic and consular relations between states.

He explained that the ambassador's summon was a routine process to throw more light on the immediate and remote causes for the brutal attack on the Nigerian official.

The minister also disclosed that the Nigerian Government has equally sent an official protest to the Government of Indonesia on the August 7 incident despite an apology from the host government.