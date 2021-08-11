Rwanda: Tennis Team Set for Davis Cup

11 August 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

The national men's Tennis Team will take part in the 'Davis Cup', that will be held in Cairo, Egypt between August 11 and 14, 2021.

The players who will represent Rwanda in the tournament are Bertin Karenzi, Etienne Niyigena, Joshua Muhire and Junior Joseph Mfashingabo.

Sylvain Rutikanga will coach the team.

The President of the Rwandan Tennis Association, Théoneste Karenzi said the team prepared well for the competition and expressed his confidence for a good performance.

"They were training together for more than a month. We hope that they will compete well, it is possible even if there are great countries," Karenzi said

Rwanda advanced to the third round after finishing second in the 2019 Davis Cup Africa Zone Group IV Tennis Championships in Congo Brazzaville in June.

One of the players who is going to represent the country in the tournament, Bertin Karenzi, said that they will do a good job and are aiming to advance to the second round of the Davis Cup.

In the third round, the national team will compete against Algeria, Benin, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, and Mozambique while Madagascar has announced that it will not participate in the tournament.

The seven countries will be divided into two groups; one consisting of four teams, the other consisting of three teams. The first two teams in each group will play a promotion match in the second round, the first in Group A and the second in Group B while the second in Group A will face the first in Group B.

