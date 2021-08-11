Rwanda: Nhamburo Summons Squad for ICC World Cup Africa Qualifiers

The national women's cricket team head coach Leonard Nhambulo has summoned a 14-woman squad as his side gears up for the forthcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifiers slated from September 7-20 in Gaborone, Botswana.

Originally the tournament was scheduled to take place in October 2021, but was brought forward to ease fixture congestion. The dates for the Africa Qualifier were confirmed last month (July).

The announced squad was characterized by surprise changes as Nhambulo named Diane Marie Bimenyimana as the new skipper for the women's national cricket team, replacing Sarah Uwera.

Bimenyimana was a key figure for Nhambulo's side that finished third in the Kwibuka Women's T20 tourney held in Kigali back in June and her impressive performance earned her a nod to make it in the team of the tournament.

Henriette Ishimwe, whose performance in Kwibuka Women's T20 tourney saw her feature in the team of the tournament, was named vice-captain and will be assisting Bimenyimana.

The 2021 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier will attract 11 countries including hosts Botswana, Cameroon, Namibia, Nigeria, Malawi, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, Tanzania Uganda, Zimbabwe and Rwanda.

Botswana, Cameroon and Malawi will be making their debuts at the ICC women's event.

The matches will be played as Women's Twenty20 Internationals, with the top team progressing to the 2022 ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier tournament.

The squad: Sarah Uwera, Sifa Ingabire, Immacule Muhawenimana, Alice Ikuzwe, Diane Marie Bimenyimana (Captain), Henriette Ishimwe (Vice captain), Margueritte Vumiliya, Gisele Ishimwe, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Belyse Murekatete, Cathia Uwamahoro, Antoinette Uwimbabazi, Flora Irakoze and Merveille Uwase.

Reserves: Olive Dusabimana and Josiane Uwimbabazi.