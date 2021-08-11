Rwanda: Service Excellence Awards 2021 Set for October

11 August 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eliane Irakoze

The annual Service Excellence Awards are set to be held on October 8, for the sixth time.

According to the organizers this year's awards place special focus on customer satisfaction, innovation and striving for perfection to the service providers.

Also notable is that this year's edition has new categories tailored to Covid-19, with focus being put on those that adapted their services to suit the conditions occasioned by the pandemic.

Some of the new categories include; home delivery services, online marketplaces, security solutions, among others. Generally, organisers said, 65 categories will be recognized.

However, due to the pandemic some categories including bars were dropped because they were not working during the time.

The awards were launched in December 2016, by East Africa Youth Development Agency.

The nominations closes on August 20, after which, the top five nominees will be voted via online from September 1st through 30th.

The voting by the public will count 60 per cent, while the jury and organizers basing on different criterias will account for 40 per cent.

According to Emmanuel Mugisha, the managing director of the agency, the awards seek to ensure customer's satisfaction and to reward outstanding service by companies, institutions and celebrities.

"This year, there will be special recognition to those who have been innovative to continue serving people during this pandemic, so we call upon the consumers of different services to nominate their best service providers in different categories," says Mugisha.

He notes that over the years, they put much emphasis to feedback and commitment from service providers. The awarding ceremony will coincide with the International Customer Week.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X