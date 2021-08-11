Rwanda: Service Excellence Awards 2021 Set for October

The annual Service Excellence Awards are set to be held on October 8, for the sixth time.

According to the organizers this year's awards place special focus on customer satisfaction, innovation and striving for perfection to the service providers.

Also notable is that this year's edition has new categories tailored to Covid-19, with focus being put on those that adapted their services to suit the conditions occasioned by the pandemic.

Some of the new categories include; home delivery services, online marketplaces, security solutions, among others. Generally, organisers said, 65 categories will be recognized.

However, due to the pandemic some categories including bars were dropped because they were not working during the time.

The awards were launched in December 2016, by East Africa Youth Development Agency.

The nominations closes on August 20, after which, the top five nominees will be voted via online from September 1st through 30th.

The voting by the public will count 60 per cent, while the jury and organizers basing on different criterias will account for 40 per cent.

According to Emmanuel Mugisha, the managing director of the agency, the awards seek to ensure customer's satisfaction and to reward outstanding service by companies, institutions and celebrities.

"This year, there will be special recognition to those who have been innovative to continue serving people during this pandemic, so we call upon the consumers of different services to nominate their best service providers in different categories," says Mugisha.

He notes that over the years, they put much emphasis to feedback and commitment from service providers. The awarding ceremony will coincide with the International Customer Week.