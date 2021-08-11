Zimbabwe: Armed Robbers Shoot Dead Bulawayo Cop

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported that a police officer died after being shot by armed robbers in Bulawayo Monday.

According to police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, Constable Gibson Tafara Madzimure (35) died after being shot as he reacted to an armed robbery case in Luveve suburb.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) sadly reports the death of Constable Gibson Tafara Madzimure (35) who was shot by armed robbers after reacting to an armed robbery case in Luveve suburb, Bulawayo.

"Police Commissioner-General Tantabantu Godwin Matanga expresses his heartfelt condolences to the Madzimure family on the untimely death of Constable Gibson Tafara Madzimure," said Nyathi.

The police spokesperson vowed the suspects involved in the killing of Madzimure will be hunted down and prosecuted.

"The police will leave no stone unturned until all culprits involved in the death of Constable Madzimure are brought to book. There is no going back to the police's efforts in getting rid of all the armed robbery syndicates and ensure that the law takes its course."

Police Tuesday reported that a suspected armed robber, who was killed in Bulawayo's city centre the previous night was part of a criminal gang of Zimbabweans based in South Africa, trailing a foreign dealer.

"On 9 August 2021, police reacted to an attempted armed robbery case where a Luveve illegal forex dealer was being tracked by an armed robbery syndicate which had travelled from South Africa.

"Police intercepted the suspects at Unity Village, corner Joshua Nkomo, and 6th Avenue, Bulawayo. In the process, a shoot-out ensued leading to the death of one of the suspects at the scene.

"The other suspects ran away but police recovered a Star pistol with 9mm x 6 rounds of ammunition, CZ pistol with a magazine of 10 rounds, and VW Golf motor vehicle with no number plates," added Nyathi.