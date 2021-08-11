South Africa: Split Decision - Investec's Ninety One Unbundling Defies the Sceptics

10 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

Not all unbundlings deliver value for shareholders, but in the case of Investec and Ninety One, it appears that both investors and the businesses themselves are better off after unbundling.

In the heady years before Investec unbundled its asset management business, now called Ninety One, it was earning an estimated £100-million in dividends from its cash-flush subsidiary each year.

For a capital-hungry business like a bank, this was manna from heaven, but the flows were not always invested wisely, funding a number of global (mis)adventures. These included forays into US and Australian banking, investments into Australian property, and private equity in Hong Kong, as well as the disastrous acquisition of the mortgage origination business Kensington just weeks before the global financial crisis unleashed itself on the world.

The Kensington acquisition, which left Investec with liabilities of almost £4-billion in 2008, would have sunk a lesser bank, and took a decade to unwind. As a result, Investec's return on equity, which is a measure of profitability, fell from the high teens of the 1980s and 1990s to below 10%, with management willing it up to 12.9% by 2019.

Shareholders had a right to be disappointed.

The solution was to split the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X