South Africa: Split Decision - Investec's Ninety One Unbundling Defies the Sceptics

analysis

Not all unbundlings deliver value for shareholders, but in the case of Investec and Ninety One, it appears that both investors and the businesses themselves are better off after unbundling.

In the heady years before Investec unbundled its asset management business, now called Ninety One, it was earning an estimated £100-million in dividends from its cash-flush subsidiary each year.

For a capital-hungry business like a bank, this was manna from heaven, but the flows were not always invested wisely, funding a number of global (mis)adventures. These included forays into US and Australian banking, investments into Australian property, and private equity in Hong Kong, as well as the disastrous acquisition of the mortgage origination business Kensington just weeks before the global financial crisis unleashed itself on the world.

The Kensington acquisition, which left Investec with liabilities of almost £4-billion in 2008, would have sunk a lesser bank, and took a decade to unwind. As a result, Investec's return on equity, which is a measure of profitability, fell from the high teens of the 1980s and 1990s to below 10%, with management willing it up to 12.9% by 2019.

Shareholders had a right to be disappointed.

The solution was to split the...