Sudan: ♦ Sudan - This Week's News in Brief ♦

Sudan Security and Defence Council concerned about 'security breaches'

August 6 - 2021 KHARTOUM The Sudanese Security and Defence Council has decided on the formation of a joint force to combat "negative security phenomena" within the military.

In a meeting in the Republican Palace in Khartoum on Thursday, chaired by Sovereignty Council Vice-President Lt Gen Mohamed Dagalo (Hemeti), the Security and Defence Council expressed its concern about the growing number of crimes in which members of the regular forces, the security service, the rebel movements, and "those who claim affiliation to those forces" are involved, making misuse of their military uniforms and weapons.

In a press statement following the meeting, Defence Minister Lt-Gen Yasin Ibrahim announced the formation of a "joint force with a unified command system" to combat the security breaches within the military.

Prosecutor Khan in Khartoum for talks with Sudan on ICC cooperation

August 10 - 2021 KHARTOUM The Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Asad Ahmad Khan QC, has arrived with a delegation in Khartoum for a week-long visit to Sudan.

This is Khan's first visit to Sudan since he took office on June 16, and follows shortly after historic decisions by Sudan's transitional government to hand Darfur war crimes accused to ICC, including ousted President Omar Al Bashir, and to accede to and ratify the 1998 Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The stated aim of Khan's delegation is to hold discussions with the Sudanese government on ways to boost the cooperation on the ongoing investigation file related to Darfur. They will also meet with diplomats and representatives of civil society organisations.

Inspirational Women series - Sudan's Kandakas

Interview with Nuba Kandaka Safaa Tutu: A Story of Resilience and Struggle

Safaa Jaber Tutu (RD)

August 9 - 2021 DABANGA SUDAN For its Inspirational Women series, Radio Dabanga interviewed Safaa Jaber Tutu, activist, revolutionary, and once Miss Nuba Mountains.

Tutu, her father, mother, and her nine brothers had to flee their home in Kadugli, capital of South Kordofan, after war erupted again in the region in 2011.

They fled to Khartoum, where they had to start anew. "It was a difficult life. We all went out to work." Yet, despite the harsh conditions, Safaa completed a BA in Public Health at the El Ahfad University in 2019.

In 2016, she won the title of Miss Nuba Mountains at the Nuba Mountains Cultural Festival in Omdurman.

The title also added more responsibilities to her schedule; she contributed to various initiatives for peaceful coexistence and worked on peace-building among the Nuba.

More news stories

Death toll rises in Sudan floods

August 10 - 2021 KHARTOUM / EL GEZIRA / RIVER NILE STATE The official death toll from floods and torrential rains this year has risen to 24 across the states of Sudan. Many of the victims died from electrocution, or when buildings and houses collapsed. In a press statement ...

Minni Minawi to be inaugurated today as Governor of Darfur

August 10 - 2021 EL FASHER Arrangements have been completed for the inauguration ceremony today of Minni Minawi, leader of a faction of the Sudan Liberation Movement, as the Governor of the Darfur region of Sudan. The ceremony in the North Darfur capital of El Fasher today ...

North Darfur violence: Rebels ambushed, high-level delegation arrives in El Fasher

August 9 - 2021 KHARTOUM / EL FASHER A fact-finding committee, headed by Sovereignty Council member Mohamed El Taayshi, arrived in the North Darfur capital of El Fasher on Saturday, to investigate the recent violence south of the city. On Friday morning, a force of former ...

Sudan's Ambassador to Ethiopia recalled to Khartoum

August 9 - 2021 KHARTOUM Sudan's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Jamal El Sheikh, has been summoned "to consult and identify options" after Ethiopia refused offers by Sudan to mediate in the ongoing and escalating conflict in the Tigray region*, Sudan's Foreign Ministry has announced.

Carter Center: 'Sudanese youth not enough involved in decision-making'

August 8 - 2021 ATLANTA More than two years after the ousting of the Omar Al Bashir regime, the role and voice of youth, who represent more than 60 per cent of the country's population, remain important. Yet, a transition that side-lines youth risks losing the support it needs to succeed, ...

Six RSF militiamen sentenced to death by Sudan court for 2019 El Obeid massacre

August 5 - 2021 EL OBEID The special court convened in the hall of the Legislative Assembly of North Kordofan in the state capital of El Obeid, today sentenced six members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to death for the murder of six people, including secondary school students ...

Number of COVID-19 cases expected to rise in Sudan

August 4 - 2021 KHARTOUM The director of the Emergency and Epidemiology Department of the Sudanese Ministry of Health, reported yesterday that 71 COVID-19 cases were recorded on Monday. About 10,000 more people in Red Sea state have been vaccinated. He further ...

USAID grant of $56 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Sudan

August 4 - 2021 WASHINGTON / KHARTOUM US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power yesterday announced more than $56 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Sudan. This funding will help the Sudanese people cope with ...