Liberia: WASH Commission Optimistic of Beating Covid-19 Through Rigorous Hand Washing, Assigns Over 50 Inspectors in Four Counties

11 August 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By J. H. Webster Clayeh

Monrovia — As part of efforts to eradicate Covid-19, Bobby Whitefield, the Chairman at the National Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Commission has cautioned individuals to watch out for its inspectors as they embark on enforcing, monitoring and collecting data relative to the handwashing activities in the country.

The WASH Commission is the head of the WASH pillar under the Incident Management System (IMS) in the fight against COVID-19.

Speaking to journalists at the Head Office of the WASH Commission in Sinkor, Mr. Whitefield says improved access to handwashing facilities will help defeat the deadly coronavirus that is ravaging the country's struggling health sector.

"Going forward, you are going to see over 50 WASH inspectors, WASH Monitors beginning with four counties. They are going to be deployed by the WASH Commission, fully mobile to make sure that they carry on inspection, monitoring, data collection and enforcement," Mr. Whitefield said.

According to the WASH Commission Chairman Margibi, Bong, Grand Bassa and Montserrado Counties are the four counties the inspection team will begin with and later move to other counties.

Mr. Whitefield further said, "Our partner WaterAid has just conducted training for our WASH practitioners across the country over the past three days to improve their knowledge on handwashing behavior change. We are working with other partners like UNICEF, USAID, Action Against Hunger to ensure that our WASH intervention in this fight gets results."

"You will see WASH inspectors at your premises, at your schools, at your churches, your mosques or at your offices. They are not coming for confrontation; they are coming to make sure thPost Views: 2at you do the right thing to save your life and the life around you."

"Not only to wash your hands but we are going to collect the much-needed data. You see, the collection of data is the best ammunition in this fight. It helps us strategize and put our response in the right direction. We must be able to collect data on handwashing behavior and that data can only be collected by trained WASH Commission staff," he said.

Mr. Whitefield promised that his team will enforce some standards on washing hands and educate individuals on "handwashing behavior change".

He added: "We are going to change this nation's handwashing behavior from one percent access to handwashing facilities to 50 or 60 percent. This is a target we have set and we need to improve on washing our hands."

Despite the number of people getting affected with the COVID-19 virus coming down, WASH Commission Chairman says they at the WASH Commission will not rest until Liberia is declared coronavirus free.

"When it comes to all of the measures put into place, those measures are all WASH-related public health measures. Our hope is to bring the curve down," he said.

Mr. Whitefield added: "Until we have a good number of our people vaccinated, hand washing, masks wearing and physical or social distancing remains our best line of defense against COVID-19."

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X