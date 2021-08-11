Egypt: Al Azhar Grand Imam - Our Hearts Are With Lebanon During These Difficult Times

11 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Al Azhar Grand Imam Ahmed el Tayyeb expressed solidarity with the Lebanese people in the very difficult circumstances their crises-hit country is facing, saying "Our hearts are with Lebanon during these difficult times".

"We stand by and support this dear nation and pray to Allah to swiftly bring about its growth and advancement," Tayyeb posted on his Facebook and Twitter accounts on Tuesday 10/8/2011.

He also urged all those concerned to live up to their respective responsibilities for the sake of Lebanon, until stability is achieved.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X