Egypt: Al Azhar Grand Imam - Our Hearts Are With Lebanon During These Difficult Times

Al Azhar Grand Imam Ahmed el Tayyeb expressed solidarity with the Lebanese people in the very difficult circumstances their crises-hit country is facing, saying "Our hearts are with Lebanon during these difficult times".

"We stand by and support this dear nation and pray to Allah to swiftly bring about its growth and advancement," Tayyeb posted on his Facebook and Twitter accounts on Tuesday 10/8/2011.

He also urged all those concerned to live up to their respective responsibilities for the sake of Lebanon, until stability is achieved.

MENA