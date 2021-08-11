Egypt: PM Follows Up Steps for Establishing Russian Industrial Zone At Sczone

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli on Tuesday chaired a cabinet meeting to follow up steps for establishing a Russian industrial zone in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone).

The meeting reviewed the location and area of the proposed Russian industrial zone, import and export rules, and the timetable for building and operating the area.

Justice Minister Omar Marwan, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait and SCZone Chairman Mohamed Zaki, along with Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Badr Abdel Aty were present at the meeting.