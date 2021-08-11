Egypt: Shaarawy - Sisi Attaches Importance to Development of Egyptian Countryside

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi gives priority to providing lands for the establishment of projects serving the development of rural areas as part of presidential initiative Haya Karima (Decent Life), Minister of Local Development Mahmoud Shaarawi said Wednesday.

During an expanded meeting with the governors at the headquarters of his ministry, Shaarawi said a committee was formed to follow up the issue of providing lands for the project.

He called for honoring the directives of the political leadership and the prime minister on protecting agricultural lands while carrying out the project of developing the countryside.

The minister called on the governor to establish vocational and industrial projects in rural areas targeted by the development project.

MENA