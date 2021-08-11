Egypt: Shaarawy - Sisi Attaches Importance to Development of Egyptian Countryside

11 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi gives priority to providing lands for the establishment of projects serving the development of rural areas as part of presidential initiative Haya Karima (Decent Life), Minister of Local Development Mahmoud Shaarawi said Wednesday.

During an expanded meeting with the governors at the headquarters of his ministry, Shaarawi said a committee was formed to follow up the issue of providing lands for the project.

He called for honoring the directives of the political leadership and the prime minister on protecting agricultural lands while carrying out the project of developing the countryside.

The minister called on the governor to establish vocational and industrial projects in rural areas targeted by the development project.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X