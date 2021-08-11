Egypt: PM Says MSMEs, Start-Ups Could Play Role in Diversifying Economy

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said that Micro, Small and Medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and start-ups could play a key role in diversifying the national economy, boosting innovation in different development fields and increasing employment rates.

Madbouli's remarks came during a meeting that he held on Tuesday to review the efforts exerted by Misr Company For Entrepreneurship and Investment, the first risk capital company with government investments, to enhance the sector of entrepreneurship and support start-ups.

The meeting was attended by International Cooperation Minister Rania el Mashat, CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) Mohamed Abdel Wahab and EGX Chairman Mohamed Farid, as well as representatives of some start-ups.

The premier reiterated that the government is willing to back start-ups, through removing any obstacles and providing the suitable atmosphere for them to grow.

On their part, the representatives of start-ups in the meeting lauded the great support offered by Misr Company For Entrepreneurship and Investment to their businesses.

Meanwhile, the international cooperation minister reviewed her ministry's efforts to bolster emerging technology start-ups, which are centered on a cooperation plan between the government and international financing institutions to improve the entrepreneurship environment and promote sustainable development, in addition to securing decent job opportunities.