Egypt: Sports Min. Welcomes National Handball Team After Returning Home From Tokyo Olympics

11 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhi on Tuesday 10/8/2021 received Egypt's handball team at Cairo airport.

The national handball team finished fourth in the Tokyo Olympic games after failing to secure the bronze medal following a heartbreaking 31-33 loss to Spain on Saturday.

After receiving them, the sports minister asserted that the State under President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has been always keen on supporting athletes in different games.

Egypt won six medals, its biggest ever tally in Olympic games, bettering its five-medal haul in 1936, 1948 and 2004.

A total of 137 athletes took part in the Tokyo Olympic, representing Egypt in 23 sports. This is the country's biggest ever delegation, surpassing the 120 athletes who participated in Rio 2016.

