South Africa: Media Statement - Basic Education Committee Chairperson Condemns Rape of Young Learner At School

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education today condemned in the strongest possible terms the rape of a Grade-1 learner at a Soshanguve school, allegedly by a general worker.

Committee Chairperson Ms Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba said the incident goes against everything that is expected of a school community. "Our leaners should feel and, in fact, be safe when they are in the school environment. No learner should fear going to school for whatever reason. The fact that the allegations are against a general worker also speaks to checking into the backgrounds of all staff that are employed to work at our schools, before appointment."

According to media reports a Grade-1 learner from Khensani Primary School in Soshanguve, north of Tshwane, was raped last week in the school's toilets, allegedly by the general worker. A medical report confirmed that the learner had been sexually assaulted and police said they are investigating the matter.

Ms Mbinqo-Gigaba said: "During this period of Women's Month, gender-based violence still remains a grave concern in South Africa. I am disturbed. I am angry. We cannot allow our young girls to go through this in schools. I appeal to the authorities to ensure a thorough and speedy investigation to ensure justice for our young learner. It will not change what happened to her, but it should act as a deterrent for perpetrators of such heinous acts."