South Africa: No Threatening Letters Can Stop Daily Maverick From Reporting the Truth

Insure Group Managers' directors, Charl Cilliers and Diane Burns, are attempting to stop Daily Maverick's reporting on their questionable dealings through a threatening lawyer's letter. We will not allow businesspeople or politicians to bully us into submission and we challenge them to take us to court.

A lawyer's letter landed in our editor Branko Brkic's inbox on Friday, 14 May. It came from Charl Cilliers and Diane Burns, directors of Insure Group Managers. They claim to have been defamed and invoke that obsolete relic of a sub judice rule.

Two days earlier, Scorpio's Pauli van Wyk had revealed how Insure was unable to pay more than R1,7-billion in premium money to about 45 insurance companies and VBS Mutual Bank because they had bought a range of dubious, high-risk and ultimately loss-making assets. That wasn't the worst of it - indications are that, in breach of governing laws, Insure Group Managers may have also used the premium money to fund the company's operations. All of it was done on the sly, without consent of the insurers, by means of an impermissible scheme with the goal of making a large profit with money Insure didn't own.

