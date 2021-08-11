South Africa's Cabinet Fiddles While Our Planet Burns - the Fire Is Coming, and Our Defences Are Threadbare

10 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Brandon Abdinor

The science is in. Again. The global climate system is crumbling in the face of a virtually unchecked onslaught of human-caused greenhouse gas emissions and irresponsible development. And it's going to cost South Africa and the world dearly unless drastic changes are made, starting now.

Brandon Abdinor is a climate advocacy lawyer at the Centre for Environmental Rights.

On 9 August 2021, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released the first in a series of reports that together will make up the 6th Assessment Report. AR6, as it is also known, addresses the most up-to-date scientific understanding of the climate system and climate change. This is the first report of its kind since 2013.

The report, titled Summary for Policymakers, "provides a high-level summary of the understanding of the current state of the climate, including how it is changing and the role of human influence, and the state of knowledge about possible climate futures, climate information relevant to regions and sectors, and limiting human-induced climate change".

This article looks at some of the key findings and what they mean for South Africa, as well as emphasising what our policymakers need to be considering in order to discharge...

