South Africa: News Flush - Sewer-Trawling Technology Knows the Type of Drugs You Took Last Night

analysis

Across the world, countries are using wastewater epidemiology (WWE) to assess narcotic use among population groups and, in at least one instance, WWE was used in the arrest of a drug dealer.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

On a Monday morning, some Capetonians will flush their toilets not knowing that what they send to the sewers will tell the story of their illicit activities over the weekend.

It is those post-wild-night-out and weekend-morning constitutionals that provide the samples that reveal the chemical footprints left by cocaine, methamphetamine (tik), methaqualone (Mandrax) and MDMA (ecstasy).

Wastewater treatment plants have become the eyes on how hard the city partied over a weekend.

"With the so-called party drugs - cocaine and ecstasy - we normally see a spike on the weekend and almost nothing on the weekday," explains Dr Edward Archer of the Department of Microbiology in the Faculty of Science at Stellenbosch University. "But other drugs like tik and Mandrax are consumed throughout the week."

Archer is involved in wastewater epidemiology (WWE), a relatively new weapon in the war on drugs.

