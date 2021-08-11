South Africa: DPE Welcomes Ruling to Place Mango Under Business Rescue

11 August 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Public Enterprises has welcomed the High Court judgment to place airline Mango under business rescue, effective from 28 July 2021.

The High Court in Johannesburg made the judgment to place the airline under business rescue on Tuesday.

This follows a resolution by the Boards of South African Airways (SAA) and Mango to place the low-cost airline under business rescue due to financial and operational challenges.

The department said the decision is good news for all stakeholders in the aviation industry, as it brings certainty to the process that will unfold to restructure Mango and ensure a sustainable aviation asset that will service the low cost market in the country.

"The restructuring of the SAA subsidiaries, Airchefs (Section 189 ) South African Airways Technical (section 189) and Mango will ensure that once restructured, the SAA Group will have 'fit for purpose' subsidiaries that will support and become the conduit for growth of the aviation industry in the country," the department said in a statement.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X