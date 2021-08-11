Namibia: Namdia Donates Over N$7 Million to Fight Covid-19

To further demonstrate its commitment to the fight against the global pandemic, the Namdia Foundation, in close collaboration with Namdia clients, recently donated over N$7.1 million to the health ministry.

The donation includes five oxygen concentrators worth N$630 000, plus more than N$3 million for the acquisition of oxygen and oxygen-related equipment. This donation was made in collaboration with Namdia clients, namely Dev Jewels, Diamond Trading, Diamwill, Dhamani, Kapu Diamonds and Samir Gems.

Furthermore, just over N$4 million has been donated for the construction of the Mariental Hospital Oxygen Generation Plant.

This is a partnership between Namdia and one of its most prominent clients, SBMH.

The oxygen generation plant is expected to alleviate some of the pressure on the national health system and will provide much-needed oxygen to health facilities in the region.

Construction is scheduled to commence within the next two weeks. Once constructed, the plant is anticipated to deliver a class, leading 500L/min of 93% to 95% pure medical-grade oxygen.

"The Namdia Foundation is humbled and grateful for the generosity of Namdia's clients and their willingness to stand with us during these unprecedented times. Namdia continues to firmly stand together with the nation and values the resilience and unwavering commitment of our country's front line workers who risk their lives daily in the fight against the pandemic," read a statement from Namdia spokesperson Beverley Coussement.

The Namdia Foundation has been an active participant in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic since it reached Namibia's borders and had already donated over N$2 million in 2020 to various projects.

This included N$1 million to the Government's National Disaster Fund, N$2 million to the Public Enterprises CEO's Forum, N$150 000 to the City of Windhoek for water provision in informal settlements, 500 sanitiser bottles to the Robert Mugabe Clinic and food parcels (23 000kg) worth N$ 300 000 that were distributed by Namdia staff and volunteers to vulnerable communities.