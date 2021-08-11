Namibia: More Victims Emerge in Salary Fraud Case

The number of cases of the health workers from the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital, who were robbed of their full salaries at the end of July, has increased from 13 to 19.

The affected persons, including nurses, medical doctors, social workers and cleaners, are all from that hospital.

Contrary to what was reported earlier, the new revelation is that only part of the salaries was diverted with the scammers, taking at least N$5 000 from the individual's accounts, a reliable source told New Era.

Following an increase in the number of victims, the money swindled from the combined accounts now stands at over N$145 000.

The money was diverted using an online application.

At this stage, it is suspected a Samsung cell phone was used to commit the crime.

The victims receive their salaries through Bank Windhoek.

Crime investigations coordinator in Oshana Hilja Haipumbu said the alleged scam came to light after the victims laid complaints of the missing money from their accounts.

A case of fraud was registered with the Namibian police on 30 July 2021.

Haipumbu last week said the case is still sensitive, as the investigation is at an early stage.

To this date, no suspect has been arrested.

Meanwhile, a joint investigation between the police and the bank has been launched.

At the time of going to print, Bank Windhoek had not provided comment if there were any new developments from their side.

Last week, the bank's executive officer of retail banking service and specialist finance James Chapman said: "Bank Windhoek is aware of the incident and can confirm a case has been registered with the police and is subject to investigation. We, therefore, cannot provide any further information at this stage."