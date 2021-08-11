South Africa: Fitch Sees South Africa's New Finance Minister Godongwana As a Steady Hand On Treasury Tiller

analysis

Enoch Godongwana, the ANC's economic policy czar for the past decade and an ex-unionist, is seen as a figure that could potentially relax the rancour in the tripartite alliance without committing Treasury to any large expenditure policies.

New Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is unlikely to stray far from the strict fiscal consolidation path set out by his predecessor, Tito Mboweni, credit ratings agency Fitch Ratings said, describing the country's fourth finance chief in as many years as an ANC insider who could bridge the policy gap between the party and the state.

"Fitch does not expect any immediate impact on fiscal plans from the change at the National Treasury. Enoch Godongwana clearly understands the risks from the rise in government debt and the pressures on public finances," said Jan Friederich, the agency's head of Middle East and Africa Sovereign Ratings, in an emailed statement.

"We also think that he understands the importance of the credibility of monetary policy under the South African Reserve Bank and would not back any measures that would jeopardise it."

Fitch, along with fellow ratings agencies Moody's and Standard & Poor's, all rank the country's sovereign debt deep into sub-investment, or junk territory. The revolving door...