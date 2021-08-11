Namibia: African Diplomats Assist Tsumkwe Community

Tsumkwe — African ambassadors accredited to Namibia this week donated N$146 000 towards community projects in Tsumkwe.

Deputy Prime Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Sunday thanked the group, saying the donation will contribute to the country's economic development with specific attention to Tsumkwe.

The African Group of Ambassadors on Sunday donated hardware materials to the value of N$85 000 towards a Tsumkwe East Poultry Project and a further N$61 000 towards the Tsumkwe Integrated Community-Based Food Systems Project. The Tsumkwe Integrated Community-Based Food Systems Project, launched by Nandi-Ndaitwah on Sunday, is the brainchild of collaboration between Brazil, the World Food Programme (WFP), the Otjozondjupa Regional Council (ORC) and the Tsumkwe Constituency Settlement Committee (TCSC).

The project is clinic, community-based, and will adopt an integrated approach to address poverty, food, and nutrition insecurity. Receiving the donation, Nandi-Ndaitwah urged the community to take ownership of this project and fully utilise it to yield maximum benefits.

On her part, the dean of the African Group of Ambassadors, Rofina Chikava, said they take solace in the African saying that "if you want to travel fast walk alone but if you want to travel far walk with others".

"Our initial steps in this journey of providing the Tsumkwe community a project to provide diverse food baskets to address nutritional requirements for the clinic, school feeding programme and community should serve as a tool for the members of the community to learn from and implement similar projects at home," said Chikava, who is Zimbabwean High Commissioner to Namibia.

Kenya High Commissioner to Namibia, Benjamin Langat, said events like this cannot happen overnight. The wheel started rolling months ago and it required planning with a bird's eye for details, he said.

The African Group of Ambassadors consists of 13 head of missions accredited to Namibia. Each year, the group decides on which projects to participate in and contribute to Namibia's development agenda.