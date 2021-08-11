South Africa: Karpowership Gets Another Lifeline As Turks Claim to Be Victims of 'Vicious Campaign'

analysis

The beleaguered Turkish power armada has been thrown another lifeline by the energy department, allowing it to remain afloat until September at least. But below decks, efforts to patch up the battered hulls of the floating power ships are looking increasingly ineffectual.

Energy minister Gwede Mantashe was emphatic that he would brook no delay from eight companies lined up as preferred bidders to crank out "emergency power" to South Africa for the next 20 years.

"The preferred bidders are required to reach financial close by no later than the end of July 2021. Due to the urgency to bring power online, this date is not negotiable. It is for the preferred bidders to manage all the risks to reach financial close," the national mineral resources and energy minister said in a media statement on 18 March.

But... things seem to have changed. Five months down the line, that non-negotiable deadline has been stretched out to 30 September - with no official explanation on why the Istanbul-based Karpowership floating power ships company has been handed another Get Out Of Jail Free card from Mantashe's department.

In response to questions from Daily Maverick, the mineral resources and energy department simply confirmed the...