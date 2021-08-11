South Africa: If We Want to Transform Our Caterpillars Into Butterflies, We Must Ditch the School Curriculum

opinion

Schools all over the world are now teaching the new skills required for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. But before South Africa can look into the future, it still has to deal with the present. This is a reality. For transformation to materialise, many changes have to occur, starting with the curriculum.

There is a story about a prehistoric tribe in which three wise men developed a new curriculum. Children learnt the skills that were relevant for the times. The curriculum's core components included catching fish with bare hands, ensuring that the tribe never went hungry, and scaring sabre-tooth tigers with fire, for tribe safety. This worked and the tribe slept peacefully at night knowing that the children were learning to look after the tribe.

For entertainment, the children clubbed little blue ponies on their heads, which gave them great pleasure. The wise men were proud of their curriculum. However, with time, subtle changes were occurring in the environment. The rivers were getting colder, making it difficult to catch fish with bare hands and the sabre-tooth tigers were getting braver. It soon became obvious that the curriculum was no longer relevant.

On many occasions, tribe representatives visited the wise men and...