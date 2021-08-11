Namibia/South Africa: Orlando Stadium to Host Warriors' World Cup Qualifiers

11 August 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

The Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa will play host to the Brave Warriors' 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying games set for next month.

This follows the Confederation of African Football (CAF) earlier this year declaring the Sam Nujoma Stadium substandard and not fit to host games of such magnitude. The NFA was also fined about N$85 800 for using the dilapidated Sam Nujoma Stadium for international matches.

NFA secretary general, Franco Cosmos yesterday confirmed that the stadium with a capacity of close to 40 000 will be the venue for Namibia's upcoming qualifiers.

"I can confirm that Orlando Stadium will be the host stadium for our upcoming 2022 Fifa World Cup games set for next month. This was after CAF recently sent inspectors to inspect the Sam Nujoma Stadium, which was declared unfit to stage games," he said.

Cosmos said CAF suggested various stadiums in South Africa to choose from and after looking at the cost and other logistics, the NFA decided to choose Orlando Stadium because it is closer to home and the price was affordable. "We did submit this to CAF, so we are waiting to get confirmation from them as well," he said.

Namibia is in Group H and will fight for a spot at next year's Fifa World Cup in Qatar against continental heavyweights Senegal, Togo and Congo-Brazzaville.

The Warriors will face Congo Brazzaville on 1 September, before they take on Togo on 5 September. The Orlando Stadium in the heart of Soweto boasts a rich and proud history that dates back to 1959 when it was originally built. The original 'Mecca of South African football' is home to local giants and 1995 CAF Champions League winners, Orlando Pirates.

The stadium hosted the 2010 Fifa World Cup South Africa, Kickoff Concert and the 2010 Vodacom SuperRugby competition semifinal and final.

Meanwhile, current Covid-19 rules and regulations in South Africa allow sports to be held behind closed doors only and no spectators will be allowed inside the venue.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X