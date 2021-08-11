Namibia: Popya With Katrina Shiimi - Breaking Taboos Surrounding Feminine Health

Having experienced feminine health issues in the past and overcoming it successfully, Katrina Shiimi is now on a mission to help other women feel comfortable to talk about vaginal health, because it is such an important part of a woman's overall health.

The 29-year-old health practitioner said back then - when she still had feminine health issues - it was difficult for her to confide in anyone and had an epiphany, wondering how many other women were suffering like her in silence.

She told Youth Corner: "I hope to help more women and young girls feel comfortable to talk about their feminine health because it is such a taboo subject to talk about, and talking is the only way to break the ice".

Vaginal problems can affect a woman's fertility, desire for sex and ability to reach orgasm.

Shiimi, a Yoni nutritionist, said she started this journey of educating women on feminine health after using organic products by Ankh Yoni Healing that have taken away her chronic situation for good, and she has never looked back.

The Ankh Yoni Healing, now in its third year, offers feminine health organic products, while also offering yoni steaming services and waxing.

In many cases, Shiimi said, her clients have easily treatable issues like vaginal or yeast infections and bacterial vaginosis.

Also known as vaginal bacteriosis, bacterial vaginosis is a vaginal infection that is common in women who are in the childbearing age, which ultimately increases the risk of developing sexually transmitted infections, although it is not considered as one.

"The biggest and prominent issues raised by most women and young ladies are reoccurring infections and bacterial vaginosis, which are common in women, but there is no awareness on

it. So, we educate women on how they can stop these infections from reoccurring and continue having a healthy holistic life," said the Windhoek-based Shiimi.

With the positive response from the public, Shiimi remains firm in her quest to advise them on adopting and living a healthy holistic lifestyle.

She elaborated: "A healthy holistic life entails having a healthy lifestyle, which includes eating the right food that does not cause any inflammation to the body or causing the body to be in

an acid form. The right food includes anything from the earth, vegetables, fruits and alkaline water".

Other remedies for maintaining good vaginal health includes practising safe sex, keeping harmful germs away and avoiding douching, as the organ cleanses itself naturally through vaginal discharge.