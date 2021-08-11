South Africa: Treatment Action Campaign Steps Up Its Campaign to Save Gauteng's Public Healthcare System

10 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Michelle Banda

The Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) is deeply concerned about the level of services offered at Gauteng public hospitals and clinics. However, the group has been unable to secure a meeting with premier David Makhura and the MEC for Health, Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi. The TAC marched to Makhura's office on Friday and again today in an attempt to discuss its concerns about the Gauteng health system.

Members of the Treatment Action Committee (TAC) have twice marched to the Gauteng premier's office to try to speak to David Makhura and health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mogkethi about the collapsing provincial healthcare system. Even though Makhura and Mogkethi had confirmed an appointment to meet today, they failed to pitch up.

"It is sad that when we ask them to come and commit on how they are going to fix the healthcare system, they don't come or reschedule or provide an alternative to assure us our concerns are taken seriously," said TAC national chairperson Sibongile Tshabalala.

"What does this mean to us as public healthcare users? It shows that the Gauteng government has no plan and they don't want to commit to the people who voted for them. But they are always ready to dig...

