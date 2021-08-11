South Africa: How a Lodge in KwaZulu-Natal Works for a Better Life for All in Hambrook Village

analysis

'Since early on we wanted to be part of the community, our closest neighbours,' says Simon Blackburn of Three Tree Hill lodge in Hambrook, 'so we chose to be inclusive, immersive and not separated.'

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The recent riots in KwaZulu-Natal were felt deep into the rural countryside. Stories of cooperation and people coming together to defend their interests are legion, but the chaotic events also highlighted how people can, and maybe should, work together.

As is often the case, the tourism industry, so often susceptible to the slightest disturbance, is showing the way.

"Here in Hambrook village we were affected badly by the recent riots. No work, no pay ... life was like at a standstill".

Paul Sigubudu is the councillor for Ward 11 in the Okhahlamba municipality, an area that includes Hambrook, another oddly-named village, Acton Homes, and many farms. He is referring to the riots, two weeks ago, that tore through the economies of Durban, the greater KwaZulu-Natal province, and Johannesburg.

In the foothills of the northern Drakensberg, with Bergville and the central Drakensberg to the south and the Spioenkop hilltop battlefield close by down the R616, Hambrook is in...