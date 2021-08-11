South Africa: Media Statement - Committee On Mineral Resources Concerned By Negative Impact of Fuel Sale Regulations On Small-Scale Businesses

document

The Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy received a briefing today from the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy on the impact of recent developments in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Gauteng on the minerals and energy sector.

The committee heard about the movement of workers to and from the South African Petroleum Refineries (SAPREF), which is owned by Shell and BP, and which constitutes about 35% of South Africa's refinery capacity. It heard that shutdown by SAPREF meant that the country lost 24 000 tones of processing of crude per day, which will ultimately impact on the 2.7 million litres of petrol produced by SAPREF per year.

The committee also heard that the disruptions on highways to and from Durban posed a threat to the mining industry, as it was difficult to transport explosive materials used in the mines. Production in most mines was not impacted by the recent riots, however, but the disruptions did impact on sales, more particularly those minerals exported via Richards Bay and Durban ports.

The department reported that in KZN, 94 service stations were shut down as a precautionary measure, 80 sites were looted, shops damaged and three sites burnt down. The estimated cost of the damage to the retail service station industry is R281,127 million and about 1 579 jobs were impacted temporarily. As service stations reopen, employees are expected to return to work, but at businesses that shut down there will be job losses.

As part of the government response to the unrest, the department gazetted regulations prohibiting the sale and dispensing of petrol and diesel in containers. However, the committee is concerned these regulations may impact negatively on small-scale businesses. The department responded by saying that the regulations will enforce the sale of petrol and diesel in SABS-approved containers. The sale of paraffin may also be subjected to the same regulations.

Regarding fuel supply security, the department said that the unrest proved that South Africa has a robust supply system, as no fuel shortages were reported during the unrest. However, building a big refinery would be a good idea to secure supply and the department is looking into this. It is in talks with Saudi Arabia to build a new refinery in South Africa.

The committee queried the extent of South Africa's strategic fuel stock supply in the face of potential unrest and was told by the department that a discussion needs to take place on increasing the reserves.

The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Sahlulele Luzipo, said there is no need to undertake an oversight visit to KZN and Gauteng, as most of the economic cluster committees have already undertaken such visits. However, further discussions will take place next week on the issue when the committee plans its programme for the third term. He suggested that if the committee decides to hold public hearings on the Gas Amendment Bill in the two provinces, a walk-about in certain areas could be arranged.