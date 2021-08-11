Gambia: Should Conflict Between Religious Leaders Become Police Matter?

11 August 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

When religious leaders threaten each other, they often mean that they would utilise supernatural means to harm each other. Such threats should not be misinterpreted and taken out of such context. Hence such disputes should be referred to religious or social bodies created for dispute resolution. They should not become police matter. We hope immediate attempts will be made to create such dispute resolution mechanisms.

