When religious leaders threaten each other, they often mean that they would utilise supernatural means to harm each other. Such threats should not be misinterpreted and taken out of such context. Hence such disputes should be referred to religious or social bodies created for dispute resolution. They should not become police matter. We hope immediate attempts will be made to create such dispute resolution mechanisms.
Top Headlines: Gambia
- Gambia: Young Gambians Should Watch Out for the Social Media
- Gambia: Should Conflict Between Religious Leaders Become Police Matter?
- Gambia: USAID Commits U.S.$15 Million to Strengthen Gambian Electoral System, Other Areas
- Gambia: The Tug of War Between Council and Ministry
- Gambia: MoBSE Plans to Restore Quality Education in Schools
- Gambia: FAO Hands Over Poultry Feed Mill to Farmers in Kaiaf
- Gambia: Migration From Senegambia to the Canary Islands - Fighting Migrants or Criminal-Mafia Networks
- Africa: Reforms Needed As Covid-19 Continues to Cripple Economies!
- Gambia: Benin Development Minister Receives Ba Tambadou
- Gambia: 'Gambians Should Refrain From Divided Ideology, Fake Allegations'
- Gambia: Dr Ismaila Ceesay, Halifa Sallah Debate - Question & Answer With the Press
- Gambia: Late Lieutenant Colonel Pierre J Mendy Laid to Rest
- Gambia: 10 Point Promise - Citizens' Alliance to Expand Gambia's Tax Base
- Gambia: Young Teachers Platform Holds Maiden General Assembly
- Gambia: IEC to Display 2021 Voters' List Next Week
- Gambia: KMC CEO - My Presence Will Ensure Impartial Investigation Into the Council's Ongoing Saga