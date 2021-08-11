South Africa: Suspect Nabbed for R50,000 Bribe Relating to PPE Deal

A 31-year-old suspect appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrates' court this morning, following his arrest in a joint operation by the Hawks' national Serious Corruption Investigation and the Special Investigative Unit in Mpumalanga on Monday.

The suspect was arrested after offering and handing over R50 000 to the complainant in order to have a case relating to the Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) against his sister disappeared.

The case in question is against an official from the Department of Public Works in Mpumalanga.

"The complainant had reported that the individual contacted her and requested to meet.

"They met and the suspect requested the SIU official to make the case disappear. Upon finalizing the amount, the suspect went to collect the money.

"The suspect later returned and upon handing over the gratification, he was arrested," the South African Police Service (SAPS) said.

Police also found money on the suspect to the value of R63 600 which was seized.

The National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, commended the team members from the SIU and the Hawks for working together to ensure that the Constitution and the Laws of the Republic are protected and upheld.

"Those who try to corrupt our members, will learn the hard way that we have adopted a Zero tolerance approach to corruption," Lieutenant Gen Lebeya said.