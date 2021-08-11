Namibia: Standard Bank Donates Oxygen Concentrators

11 August 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Standard Bank has donated three five-litre oxygen concentrators to the value of N$63 000 to the Healing Haven Otjiwarongo Hospice.

Johan Schoombee, commercial manager at Standard Bank in Otjiwarongo branch, handed over the donation to the haven's chairperson and Theo Borstlap who is also the owner of Theo Spar at the central northern town.

Said Schoombee: "Thank you very much for the opportunity afforded to Standard Bank to contribute to saving people's lives. It is the biggest gift that anyone can give to another person."

In turn, Borstlap appreciated the donation on behalf of the Healing Haven Trust and indicated that the oxygen concentrators will go a long in giving practical effect to the intent and purpose of the hospice.

The healing haven is a community project dedicated to assist post Covid-19 patients within the town of Otjiwarongo and surrounding areas. It is a post Covid-19 care hospice with 12 beds that caters for recovering Covid-19 patients who are no longer acutely ill but still have lingering symptoms.

The hospice was established in July this year as a community initiative to provide relief to the hospitals by providing recovering patients with physiotherapy and psychological care.

