South Africa: Media Statement - Committees On Education Conduct Oversight in Schools Damaged During Unrest in KZN

Media Statement - Committees On Education Conduct Oversight in Schools Damaged During Unrest in KZN

10 August 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The Portfolio Committee on Basic Education and the Select Committee on Education, Technology, Sports, Arts and Culture today visited schools that were vandalised during last month's unrest in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Damages at the three schools visited today, in the Umgungundlovu District, included stolen school equipment, stripped fence and a completely burned down administration block which housed computers and books.

"We take the matter of the vandalism of the schools very seriously, it has a negative impact on the youth and threatens the future of this country," said Mr Elleck Nchabeleng, the Chairperson of the Select Committee on Education, Technology, Sports, Arts and Culture.

Ms Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba, the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education, said the matter of the vandalised schools will be considered when the committees process the Department's Budget Review and Recommendation Report (BRRR), to motivate for budget increase to address the damages and replace the stolen items.

The two committees also called on communities to protect schools and other public facilities that contribute to community development.

The committees will continue with the oversight tomorrow and will visit affected schools in the Pinetown and Durban Central Districts.

