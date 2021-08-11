South Africa: We Need a Shock to the System to Allow Women in Health to Shine

analysis

The health sector is part of a broader social system propped up by structural inequalities and built on a foundation of centuries-old patriarchy. So, we cannot just get the numbers right for representation - we must transform the whole system.

In 1947 the first black woman qualified as a doctor in South Africa. Her name was Mary Malahlela-Xakana. It took the country about 60 years after its first black male doctor started practising for Malahlela-Xakana to don her stethoscope and practise medicine.

Much, but not enough, has changed since then.

Today, medical schools are recording a far greater number of female student enrolments. A study that looked at the demographic profile of medical students at South African medical schools, published in the South African Medical Journal in 2016, found that overall "the profile is beginning to reflect the diversity of the population groups in South Africa". By 2014, at least 60% of students enrolled were black and coloured. However, the number of black students enrolled in medical schools was still lower than that in the general population. Still, the majority (62,2%) of all students enrolled were women.

Although these numbers are encouraging, the transformation efforts of the health sector in...