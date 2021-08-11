Namibia: Pupil Accused of Rape Remanded in Custody

11 August 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

A 19-year-old grade 10 learner, who is accused of raping a 67-year-old woman, was denied bail in the Ondangwa Magistrate's Court on Monday.

He was remanded in custody due to the seriousness of the charges he is facing as

well as pending police investigations.

The matter was postponed to 21 January 2021.

According to Deputy Commissioner Petrus Shigwedha of the Oshikoto police, the incident happened on Saturday night at Oshapapa village.

It is alleged the woman was raped while on her way home from the local cuca shops.

He further allegedly threatened to kill her if she screams.

The pensioner was also robbed of her cell phone, valued at N$300.lega

